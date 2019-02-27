Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru celebrates the strike

Published: 27th February 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Bengaluru went out on the streets to celebrate the attack on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People across Bengaluru were in a celebratory mood soon after they learnt about the attacks on terror camps in Pakistan, early Tuesday morning. Indian national flags are normally out during Independence Day, Republic Day or even when India wins a cricket match against Pakistan. But on Tuesday, men and women across different age groups were seen on the roads with Indian flags, expressing joy over the attack.

At Kempegowda International Airport Road, a group of around 50-60 students took part in a bike rally near Chikkajala, waving the national flag. Government Arts College students also celebrated the attack at Mysore Bank circle. Many groups gathered at Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle in the evening, shouting patriotic slogans, while some others demanded many more such attacks on terror camps in Pakistan.

Rajajinagar residents gathered in large number on Ramamandira ground and celebrated the attacks.Apart from the public, pro-Kannada organisations gathered at Mekhri Circle and in Majestic and supported the move by the Centre and the Indian Air Force, and the bravery of the pilots who took part in the daring pre-dawn operations.

In RT Nagar, two college students were out on the road, waving the Indian flag to celebrate the attack.

TAGS
Surgical Strike 2.0 Operation Balakot

