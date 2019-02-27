Home Cities Bengaluru

Businessman moves HC, seeks regulation of content of online streaming services

The court also issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Department of Information Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based businessman has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directives to the Government of India to come out with a suitable legislation to set up a board to sanction films, serials and other multimedia content broadcast through online streaming services.

The online streaming services mentioned in the petition are Netflix Entertainment Services India (LLP), YouTube, Google India Pvt Ltd, Hotstar, Star India Pvt Ltd, Amazon Prime and Amazon Development Centre (India) Pvt Ltd.

Hearing the PIL filed by Padmanabha Shankar, a businessman from HAL II Stage, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued notice to the streaming services. The court also issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Department of Information Technology, Government of Karnataka.

“Until the Government of India comes out with a suitable legislation, the court should issue a directive to the Central Board of Film Certification to certify all multimedia content broadcast by online streaming services before broadcast under the Cinematograph Act,” the petitioner urged.

He also urged the court to issue directives to the Centre to declare that the transmission of any multimedia content through the Internet should come within the definition of Section 2(C) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

