Do not take food from strangers, KSRTC warns passengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you come across a friendly passenger trying to chat you up on a bus journey and offering you food and juices, be wary as they may be out to rob you. Recently, a passenger travelling from Bengaluru found herself robbed of cash and gold jewellery, after consuming drug-laced edibles offered by a fellow ‘passenger’. The incident occurred on board a bus operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), leading to the corporation issuing a warning to its passengers, asking them to remain cautious.

“A passenger who boarded a KSRTC bus at satellite bus stand to go to Mysuru fell prey to one such woman. She registered a case in Lashkar police station of Mysuru and the police officials intimated us about it. Since then, we have been extra cautious,” said a KSRTC official.

“These women board a bus, become friendly and earn the trust of innocent old women. They casually offer small edibles or juice which contains drugs that make passengers unconscious. They rob them of their valuables and get off before the final destination. After we became more vigilant, we found one such woman loitering around at Satellite bus station in Bengaluru. When our staff questioned the woman, her responses were not clear. On further interrogation and checking her bag we found drug powder, a cutting plier and two 200 ml juice bottles,” the officer said. He added that she revealed being involved in two such cases of robbing unsuspecting old women in KSRTC buses. “We informed the police and she was immediately arrested,” said the officer.

Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director of KSRTC, asked members of the public to be more vigilant and careful while interacting with strangers. “Passengers must be careful of taking and eating food or drinks offered by a stranger. He or she could be a con out to rob your valuables. If the public notices any such person, they must inform our driver and conductors while travelling, or inform officers at the bus station,” he said.