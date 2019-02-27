Home Cities Bengaluru

HAL refutes fire dept claim, says no notice issued to it

The statement came a day after Agarwal remarked that a notice was issued to HAL by the fire department a day before Aero India began, asking it to conform with fire safety standards.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A massive fire had broken out in the parking lot of Aero india 2019 on February 23 completely damaging 278 cars and partially damaging 73 more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Refuting the allegations levelled against it in connection with the February 23 fire mishap at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)  has accused the Fire and Emergency Services of diverting public attention.

“The Fire and Emergency Services department did not issue any notice to HAL,” it said, adding that the concerns raised in the notice was regarding the exhibition area and not the general parking area where a fire on February 23 gutted more than 300 cars. Moreover, the notice was issued to The Director, Ministry of Defence, Air Officer Commanding, Yelahanka Air Force Station, HAL claimed.

Attaching a copy of the notice issued by Sunil Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, HAL said in its statement, “It may be noted from the wording of the notice that it refers to the temporary structures being raised inside the show venue and does not refer to the parking lot in any way. The state fire department is diverting public attention from the parking lot fire to the exhibition area.”

The statement came a day after Agarwal remarked that a notice was issued to HAL by the fire department a day before Aero India began, asking it to conform with fire safety standards.

When contacted, Agarwal said the organisers of the event should have made safety arrangements. “The entire issue is over now and we should concentrate on issuing compensation for the victims who lost their vehicles,” he said.

On HAL’s claim that the fire department was diverting attention, he said they had highlighted the vulnerability at the exhibition area alone as it was in an enclosed space, unlike the parking area.

