Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro service extended by 30 mins today for T20 in Bengaluru

A release from BMRCL said the fares from Cubbon Park Metro station (near Chinnaswamy) to any other Metro station on this day will be Rs 50 (paper ticket only) from 10 pm onwards.

Published: 27th February 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cricketers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have some fun during a practice session ahead of T20 match against Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will extend Metro services by 30 minutes on Wednesday, in view of the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium.The last train from terminal stations — Baiyappanahalli, Mysore Road, Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra — will depart at 23.30 hrs on Wednesday, while the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) towards all four directions will depart at 23.55 hrs.

A release from BMRCL said the fares from Cubbon Park Metro station (near Chinnaswamy) to any other Metro station on this day will be Rs 50 (paper ticket only) from 10 pm onwards. It will issue advance return journey paper tickets from Cubbon Park, which will be available for sale from 3 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday at all Metro stations, and will be valid for the day of purchase only.

However, the journey from any station to the Cubbon Metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares, the release from said.The BMTC too will operate extra buses from Chinnaswamy stadium after 11 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail india vs australia Chinnaswamy Chinnaswamy Stadium Cubbon Park Metro station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp