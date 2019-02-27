Metro service extended by 30 mins today for T20 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will extend Metro services by 30 minutes on Wednesday, in view of the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium.The last train from terminal stations — Baiyappanahalli, Mysore Road, Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra — will depart at 23.30 hrs on Wednesday, while the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) towards all four directions will depart at 23.55 hrs.

A release from BMRCL said the fares from Cubbon Park Metro station (near Chinnaswamy) to any other Metro station on this day will be Rs 50 (paper ticket only) from 10 pm onwards. It will issue advance return journey paper tickets from Cubbon Park, which will be available for sale from 3 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday at all Metro stations, and will be valid for the day of purchase only.

However, the journey from any station to the Cubbon Metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares, the release from said.The BMTC too will operate extra buses from Chinnaswamy stadium after 11 pm.