Onion prices crash to Rs 3.50/kg, farmers stare at losses

Ashwini M Sripad

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of onions, which was Rs 20-22 per kg, came crashing down to between Rs 3.50 and Rs 8 per kg, at Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard. At retail points, onions are being sold for Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg.

This might make consumers happy, but not farmers, who are in trouble because of a glut in the onion market. The glut is because last summer, growers got a good rate and started cultivating more onions. For many years, onions come from Maharashtra and some from within the state.The APMC Yard, Yeshwanthpur, has turned into a sea of pink with 250 onion traders, who get 125 to 150 loads from these places every day.But for the past few days, the number has crossed 200 loads. Onions are sold at APMC Yard for a wholesale rate of Rs 350 to Rs 800 per quintal, Rs 350 for small-sized onions and Rs 800 for bigger ones. These are sold by retailers for Rs 10-16 per kg.

Rajkumar Rumkud, who grows onions on three acres near Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district, said, “Last year, I spent Rs 5 lakh to grow 30 tonnes. But there was a good price in the market last March. We nearly got Rs 8-12 lakh profit. This time, we spent the same amount, but it’s a loss.”

Manjunath, from Challakere of Chitradurga district, grows onions on five acres. “We are not getting labour to work on land, we have to pay more to get labour. Then we have to pay Rs 10,000 per truck to transport the crop to Bengaluru. There will be middlemen to whom we have to pay commission. Now that it is a glut, we are not getting anything,’’ he said.