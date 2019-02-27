Public eye app needs more teeth, say users

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Public Eye app, launched by the Bengaluru Traffic Police in collaboration with NGO Janaagraha in 2015, aimed to recruit citizens to aid the police in catching violators of traffic rules in the city. While the public embraced the new app and technology put in their hands and gladly took on the role of watchers, the app itself has only 14 violations that can be reported. In comparision, traffic police officials on the ground can catch and penalise violators for 39 classes of offences.

This has led to several users demanding that the police and Janaagraha up their game. Nearly four years after the app was introduced, the public can report around 14 traffic violations, including no parking, one way violations, parking on footpath, riding on footpath, riding without a helmet, defective number plate, not wearing seat belt, stopping on zebra cross and others.

The following for the app is quite large and users regularly interact with the police to highlight violations that they witness. According to a report sent by Janaagraha to the additional commissioner of police (traffic) P Harishekaran, as many as 98,746 tech-savvy Bengalureans have downloaded the app to photograph and report traffic violations. Since its inception, 1,73,848 rule breaks have been reported through the app where 1,17,087 violations were booked and fined by the BTP.

In addition to this, the average violations received per day is between 300-400. “Once the violation is reported, our review team will screen the report that should be forwarded to BTP after rejecting spam/incorrectly posted entries. After approval by the team, the violation is forwarded to BTP,” said Manjunath H L, in-charge of the app for Janaagraha.

“The BTP uses our picture to fine the traffic violators but there is no preventive measures or monitoring in place,” said Aravindan, a resident of Jaraganahalli and a user of the app. “The picture taken needs to be clear on the offence done, only then will they be charged,” said Ramya U L, another user. “It will be good if we could report more violations through the app. Reporting 14 violations out of 39 seems a bit dim. Collective efforts needs to be taken by both the citizens and BTP,” said Shivarama Krishnan, another user.According to Manjunath, the move to include only 14 categories was in order to keep the app light enough for users to download and use. “But we are open to feedback,” he said.