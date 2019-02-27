Home Cities Bengaluru

Restart bus trips by IT companies: Drivers’ union

The union estimates that with 1,000 buses used by various companies, it would mean 50,000 less people using their own modes of transport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fed up of vehicles trudging along at speeds of around 10km per hour along ITPL main road, Whitefield, Electronics city, Marathahalli and other IT corridors of the city,  the Indian Vehicle Drivers Trade Union (IVDTU) has written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Transport Commissioner VP Ikkeri and Transport Minister DC Thammanna asking them to enforce a rule that requires IT BT companies to restart day trips.

“Until two years ago, companies had buses to ferry their employees to and from work. One bus would accommodate 50 people. Now, the companies are giving a travel allowance of `5,000 per month and asking them to come by their cars or hail cabs,” said Gandasi Sadananda Swamy, president of IVDTU.
He said that close to 1.20 lakh people use their own vehicles in the IT BT corridor, which has around 6,500 companies.

“The effect of each of them using their own car or bike is massive traffic jams. For instance, to go from KR Puram to Whitefield, it takes 1.5 hours for 10 kilometers. Several school and college buses are caught in the jams and worst of all, ambulances,” Swamy added.

The union’s letter stated that the companies get land at subsidised prices along with free water, power and other tax exemptions. “They must give back to the citizens by hiring private, BMTC or KSRTC buses. This way, at least state bus corporations won’t run under losses. There are 63 private bus travels in Bengaluru that cater to office employees only. We are giving the state seven days time to respond to this demand,” Swamy said, adding that if there is no progress, they would protest in front of the offices of IT BT companies.

The union estimates that with 1,000 buses used by various companies, it would mean 50,000 less people using their own modes of transport. Another issue pointed out by the president is lack of parking space for employees’ vehicles, which leads to congestion around IT campuses.

