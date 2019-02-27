Home Cities Bengaluru

Revised Master Plan finally submitted to govt

Published: 27th February 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority’s Revised Master Plan 2031 — a blueprint for the city for the next 15 years — is set to see the light of day soon. Meant to be readied over three years ago, it has finally been submitted to the state government.  

Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA) Commissioner K P Mohan Raj told The New Indian Express, “BDA submitted the final Master Plan to me recently. I have submitted it to the Urban Development Department a week ago.” He, however, chose to remain tight-lipped about the observations on the plan made by him before submission.

The draft master plan was an exhaustive one using satellite imagery from remote sensing agencies to ensure accuracy which resulted in some delay.Repeated verification of the land submitted in maps delayed it further. However, when it was finally released on November 25, 2017, public bombarded it with complaints and suggestions. Public were also given two months instead of the usual one month to file their feedback and the final objections received by BDA stood at 13,067. A five-member committee reviewed each of the objections received and recommended changes to be made in the case of genuine public grievances.

Following objections by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pertaining to the demarcation of buffer zones and the huge volume of complaints received, Deputy Chief Minister (and then BDA Chairman) G Parameshwara said the plan was likely to be revisited as “redoing it would delay submission of the final plan indefinitely,” a top BDA official told The New Indian Express.

Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekhar took over as the new BDA Chairman in January 2019. “BDA has taken a decision that this will be our final master plan. It will not be revised and we have submitted it BMRDA,” another top BDA official said.

The master plan proposes decongesting the city by increasing public transport use from the present 48% to 70%. Among its numerous other proposals are building of 26 radial roads (13 at present), creating two new ring roads encircling existing ring roads, ensuring 15,000 BMTC buses on roads and announcement of 12 heritage zones. 

