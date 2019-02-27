Home Cities Bengaluru

Soaring mercury packs hospitals with patients

Different allergic reactions also manifest themselves during this season.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:59 AM

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rising temperatures, hospitals are reporting an increase in number of people complaining of typhoid, respiratory tract infections, gastroenteritis, skin problems, chicken pox and food poisoning.

Dr Mahesh Kumar, consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City, said, “The extreme weather conditions allow influenza viruses to thrive. We are witnessing 15 per cent increase in number of patients suffering from influenza and bronchitis, causing persistent coughing.”

Hospital OPDs are packed with patients suffering from dehydration and fever, Dr Mohan, of K C General Hospital, said.“We are seeing at least 25 patients every day for dehydration, headaches, tiredness, fever and respiratory infections. This is just the beginning of summer. Very soon complaints of gastroenteritis and food poisoning will start pouring in,” he said.

Cases of chicken pox and cholera can also be seen, say doctors. “Due to excessive heat, an individual may suffer from dehydration, diarrhea, measles or chicken pox. Water contamination due to shortage of water is a major cause of typhoid, gastroenteritis and cholera,” Dr Bindumathi P L, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said.

Different allergic reactions also manifest themselves during this season. “About 30-50% of colds are caused by rhinoviruses, which are active in spring, summer, and early fall,” said Dr Jyothsna Krishnappa, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta road.

