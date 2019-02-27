Women thieves strike gold

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of women thieves is successfully striking jewellery shops and hospitals in the city in the guise of customers and making away with the loot by diverting the salespersons’ attention.

According to the police, there are several such professional gangs from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh who come to the city, divide members into teams and visit various stores. They then steal ornaments and slip out after claiming that they didn’t like any designs.

In one such case, a woman pursuing Masters of Business Administration (MBA) course was detained recently by the police. She was caught red-handed when she went to the same store for the second time to try her luck. The police were shocked when they learnt that she had resorted to stealing as she had run out of pocket money. “This student seems to have been inspired by professional gangs,” the investigating officer said.

During questioning, the 22-year-old, identified as Bhavani, said she had taken a loan of `5 lakh towards her college expenses and that her parents could not pay back the money as they were pushcart vendors. She said the money she would have made from the robbery would have been used to clear her education loan. Bhavani went to the Tanishq jewellery shop in Third Block, Jayanagar on February 10, around 7pm. She asked salesman Mahantesh to show her the latest collection of gold chains and when he was showing her the chains, she diverted his attention and pocketed a gold chain. She then told Mahantesh she didn’t like the design and left the store.

At the close of business hours, the staff learnt about the missing chain. On checking the CCTV camera footage they learnt that a woman had stolen it. The chain weighed 30.6 grams and was worth `1 lakh. She again went to the same store on February 24, to apologise, according to her, but was caught by security personnel as they suspected that she wanted to steal another chain. An investigating officer from Jayanagar police station said, “She pledged the chain and took money from a jeweller. It was her first crime and she got caught while attempting the second one.”

Not a lone case

In another similar case, a woman in her 40s visited Pooja Jewellers on Abbigere Main Road in Kammagondanahalli on February 21. She asked the salesman to show some chains and pocketed a gold chain weighing 40 grams worth `1.3 lakh. She left the store without purchasing anything. The incident came to light next day when they checked the stock and the thief’s act was caught on camera.

In another incident, a woman thief went to Baptist Hospital on Ballari Road on February 23. Dr Darilin Dkhar, psychiatrist, went to the rest room around 2.25pm and kept her hand bag on the table before. On returning she found her iPhone, `4,000 in cash, along with some other documents, stolen from the

bag. On checking the CCTV camera the woman was seen making away with Dkhar’s valuables.