AIDS patient threatens to infect wife

A woman has filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of threatening to inject her with his HIV-infected blood.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman has filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of threatening to inject her with his HIV-infected blood. According to the complaint, Suma’s husband has been suffering from AIDS for 14 years, and often gets into fights with his wife over some issue or the other. Recently, he beat her up with a mosquito bat, injuring her badly, over delay in serving him food. Unable to bear the harassment any more, she decided to approach the Konankunte police.

Suma (name changed), a 38-year-old  resident of Chunchagatta Main Road, is an actor who has done supportive roles in several movies and serials. She said her 44-year-old husband who stopped earning a few years ago after the HIV infection turned into AIDS. She told the police that she takes care of his expenses, and didn’t leave him even after learning that he has AIDS.

However, her husband used to mentally harass her, often making threats that he would inject his infected blood into her body when she is asleep. She then started sleeping in a separate room, along with her daughter. However, her husband’s behaviour did not change.

On February 20, Suma returned home after shooting and went to her room around 9.30pm to take some rest. Her daughter had prepared dinner before she returned. Soon after she came back, her husband asked her to serve him food. Suma asked him to wait for 10 minutes, but the husband got into an argument with her. He took a mosquito-killing bat, turned it on and started beating Suma with it. She told the police that she sustained injuries on her head, hand and other areas. On hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed and intervened. They took her to KC General hospital and got her treated for the injuries. “I just want to forget the trauma in my life, I don’t want to talk about it much,” Suma said.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case against the husband. We tried to counsel them to lead a normal life. But the woman wants to stay away from him. So we suggested they go for divorce.”

