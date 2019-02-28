BDA gets interim relief in Banashankari land acquisition case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Granting interim relief to Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of single benches which quashed the acquisition of land for Banashankari 5th Stage Layout by BDA.

Hearing appeals filed by BDA on the ground that it has not utilised complete land acquired for the project due to pending litigation over notification issued for acquisition of 544 acres, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar stayed the orders of single benches.

On hearing the petition filed by land-owners, saying that BDA had failed to implement the layout scheme within a period of five years as per Section 27 of the BDA Act, the petitioners moved the high court in 2016. Hearing it, the single judge benches had quashed the acquisition of parcels of land for formation of BSK 5th Stage, saying that layout scheme was lapsed.

While quashing the land acquisition, the single judge observed that the BDA issued notification for acquisition of 1,458 acres of land in many villages in 1997 and only 116 acres were used for formation of the layout in 17 years.