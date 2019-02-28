Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru riders prefer going helmetless: Study

Riding without helmets continues to be one of the most common traffic violations in the city, a survey revealed.

Road Safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Riding without helmets continues to be one of the most common traffic violations in the city, a survey revealed. The study, which focused on the Hebbal-KR Puram stretch, was conducted by the Institute of Public Health, and was discussed on Wednesday at the ‘Safer Roads Bengaluru’ initiative meet in the city.

Addressing the media, Dr Pragati Hebbar from the Indian Institute of Public Health, said, “We had selected Hebbal-KR Puram stretch of road for our study, as this is one of the major crash-prone roads in the city. This study was conducted in the month of January, with 1,175 respondents. Preliminary analysis of the data reveal issues related to safe driving practices, awareness about road safety laws, driving without licenses to name a few.”

Key preliminary findings of the study reveal 66% of individuals stated that they were aware of road safety laws, only 29% knew the correct fine amounts, and only 9% knew the blood alcohol level. Around 30% said they had driven a vehicle in the past three months without a valid license.

Riding without helmets was found to be the most common violation, Hebbar added.Narayana Swamy, Additional Commissioner of transport and Director of State Road Safety Authority, said, “Every day we see young people, especially college students, violating traffic rules. It is important for parents to educate their children about traffic rules and make sure  children have good knowledge about driving before giving them a bike or a car.”He further said that overspeeding was another issue leading to deaths and injuries.

  • Vijay
    Not wearing helmet in Bengaluru traffic is totally illogical. Unfortunately
    9 hours ago reply
