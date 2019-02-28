BJP wants laptops for poor students in all Bengaluru wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP members of the BBMP Council on Wednesday urged Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna to distribute laptops to poor students in all Assembly constituencies in the city, on the lines of what was done in Mahalakshmi Layout.

After taking up the issue of laptop distribution, BJP members boycotted the monthly council meeting at the BBMP head office in protest.

Earlier, addressing the mayor, Opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy said about 200 laptops had been distributed in each of the seven wards of Mahalakshmi Layout, and about 1,200 laptops were distributed in the constituency.

“Students from other constituencies and wards are also in poor financial condition. Why is the BBMP distributing laptops only in a particular constituency? Laptops were distributed against rules and no work order was issued by the government,” he said, accusing the JD(S)-Congress ruling the Council.

However, the protest staged by BJP failed to stop the approval of subjects, with the ruling party clearing many proposals.

Meanwhile, Council members slammed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for allowing advertisements on Hebbal flyover, despite a ban for a year. Later, Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the BDA will be informed about the matter, and the advertisement boards on the flyover will be removed.

The mayor also directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike joint commissioner (East Zone) to issue a showcause notice to the official concerned at Kammanahalli, where a boy was electrocuted in a park. She said the area engineer had not provided any information about the incident and work being taken up in the park.