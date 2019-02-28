Builder digs road illegally, threatens engineer

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A junior BBMP engineer has filed a complaint against a builder for digging up Dr Rajkumar Road without taking permission and causing losses of `26 lakh to the civic body.

The officer told the police that when he went to stop the digging work, the builder threatened and abused him. G H Mallapura, 38, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) with Govindapura sub-division, has filed a complaint with Magadi Road police. In his complaint, he alleged that SMC Group Builders and Developers has caused BBMP losses worth `26 lakh.

On February 21, Mallapura received a complaint regarding some road digging work from Congress leader Akbar Pasha. Pasha told Mallapura that digging work was being carried out on 5th Main, 4th Cross, Dr Rajkumar Road. Mallapura rushed to the spot to find some labourers digging the road with drilling machines. Mallapura told them to stop and apply for permission. However, the work resumed on February 23.

This time, the area corporator called Mallapura and told to stop the illegal work. Mallapura told TNIE, “I visited the site again and found some labourers working there. They said they were laying cables for mobile service providers. We asked them to stop. The men then shouted at me and threatened me with dire consequences. Later, I received a call from one Kannan Gopinath, who abused me and claimed to have struck a deal with corporators. He asked me not to disrupt the work. I asked him to take permission, but he did not listen. So I asked my staff to cut the cable wires of the drilling machines and the work was stopped.”

Mallapura said he has evidence to prove the work was being done illegally.An investigating officer said the road was dug horizontally. “We will take Mallapura for a spot inspection. A case of causing damage, preventing a government officer from discharging his duties and criminal intimidation has been booked.”