Fare hike a bad idea, say auto drivers, commuters

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of a hike in minimum fares as well as per kilometre rates for auto rickshaw drivers seems to have created a rift among auto drivers and various unions as some of them want to see the minimum fares hiked to `30 while others are dead against it. Commuters, as expected, are against the fare hike..

A few driver unions had requested the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to increase the rates to `30 for 1.9 km and `15 per km after that. Drivers claimed that their daily maintenance charges had increased and fuel has become costlier. Based on these requests, the RTAstarted looking at the demands for a fare hike but also hinted that one would not be likely before the Lok Sabha elections. The present auto fares are `25 for 1.8 km and `13 per km after.

But not all auto driver unions are in favour of this hike. Some unions state that the auto drivers who have not attached their vehicles to aggregators were facing issues in finding customers. “If the base fee is raised, we will be left with no customers. We are happy with `25 as the base fee and do not want to increase it. Why will anyone use an auto service for a high rate when they can travel by car for the same rate?” stated B Chandrashekar, State General secretary, Karnataka Rajiv Gandhi Auto and Taxi Chalakara Vedike. He also added that not every citizen can afford to pay `15 per km and it is important to keep such people in mind before increasing the fare.

Also union members mentioned that they are not facing any trouble with buying CNG or petrol and are happy with the current rates. “At night, we usually charge one and half on the metre after 9.30pm. People are not ready to pay a little extra and prefer travelling by taxis at night. If they increase the base fare, they will not travel by normal or pre-paid autos even during an emergency,” said Rudra Murthy, General Secretary, Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union.

When CE asked citizens who commute by auto on a daily basis, they had a common reply that they prefer booking autos through apps which is easier for them as they can book from any location. “If the price increases, I will not prefer normal autos. For the same rate, I can choose a cab and travel at ease,” explained Aaradhana, a daily commuter.