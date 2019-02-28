Gang attacks youth for revealing their hideout

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old was attacked by a gang of seven to eight people when he was returning to his home in Srinivasa Colony, at midnight. The gang claimed that the youth, Srinivasa Prasad, had shown their hideout to the police. The victim’s family suspect the involvement of a relative who had recently called off his wedding and was missing. Srinivasa had shown his room to the police.

Srinivasa was riding home after work on Monday. The gang intercepted him near the BMTC bus stop in Uttarahalli.Srinivasa told police that he didn’t know any of the gang members. They pulled out weapons, and a few started beating Srinivasa when he tried to leave.

Srinivasa’s father Suresh said, “My son told them that he had not helped the police, but they attacked him with blades and broke his teeth.”Suresh said, “One of our relatives had recently called off his wedding abruptly, and the bride had filed a complaint against him. When cops were searching for him, they came across Srinivasa, and asked him about the missing groom. My son showed his room to the police.”

An officer from Subramanyapura police station said they didn’t know which case Srinivasa has helped them with. “We have taken up a case of assault and unlawful assembly, based on his statement.”