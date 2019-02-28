Home Cities Bengaluru

Inter-state gang arrested by railway police

Bengaluru city railway police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five thieves, who would steal valuables from passengers on the pretext of helping with their luggage.

Published: 28th February 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city railway police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five thieves, who would steal valuables from passengers on the pretext of helping with their luggage.According to superintendent of police, Bheema Shankar Guled, the gang had in a few cases even travelled in reserved compartments and introduced themselves as army officials.

“They would target passengers who ‘looked’ rich — those carrying high-end luggage,” said Guled.Around 1 kg gold jewellery worth `28 lakh has been seized. The arrested have been identified as Ranveer Singh 43, Satbeer 46, Vinod 31, Lalith Kumar 27, all from Delhi, and Subhash 44, from Haryana.

Interestingly, all the accused are related. As part of their modus operandi, they try to understand if the passengers are carrying any valuables on them. When they alight from the train, on the pretext of helping, they divert the passengers’ attention. Using tools, they open the zips of the luggage and steal valuables.

Their recent victims were a newly-married couple who were travelling to the city. A case was registered with the railway police, who were already on the lookout for this gang. They found some suspicious-looking men at K R Puram Railway station. They were arrested and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.
After arresting them, they realised was the same gang involved in nine other thefts. The gang also revealed that they would pledge the stolen goods to jewellers and pawnbrokers in Delhi and Haryana.

