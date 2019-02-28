Home Cities Bengaluru

IT employees want more security amid heightened tensions

According to the city police, instructions have been issued to provide extra security.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

In 2010, IT major Infosys became the first company in Electronics City to be accorded CISF cover

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of IT parks around the city have been asking for increased security at their workplaces, on the lines of the security provided to campuses in Electronics City by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) since the recent attack on security forces in Pulwama. With tensions running high between India and Pakistan, many employees working in city tech parks want central forces to guard them, or the local police to step up security.

In 2010, IT major Infosys became the first company in Electronics City to be accorded CISF cover. The cover was eventually extended to over 140 companies located inside the Electronics City complex on a paid basis. However, the city has many more tech clusters which currently have lax security protocols, according to employees.

“Anyone can enter the premises with weapons or explosives in a car. Tech parks are a soft target and the government needs to institute measures like security checks at these places,” said Pratik Ghosh,a senior analyst with a company located at the EmbassyTech Village.

Other employees that CE spoke to said the companies as well as the tech park managers must also look at tightening security. They said threats like possible terrorism were the Government’s responsibility to crack down upon. “The CISF has been deployed in Electronics City and they are quite visible, patrolling in their vehicles. The same can be made compulsory for all tech parks or at least security checks by the local police can be instituted to check who enters and exits these parks,” said another IT sector employee Sriram Krishnan.

According to the city police, instructions have been issued to provide extra security. “We have instructed our officers to provide extra security at IT parks. This is one of those occasions where such action is required,” said Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield. He however did not share details of how many personnel had been deployed on these tasks.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East), Seemanth Kumar Singh said that providing security for all companies that dot the city is an impossible task. “As of now, the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force is still in its early days and is not in the position to provide security to tech parks. Local police stations will provide security cover when required. In light of the current situation, considering all factors, there is no threat to IT parks,” he said. Singh said that there were enough forces in reserve available to be deployed when necessary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp