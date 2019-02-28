Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man warns Karachi Bakery management to take down board, cops file FIR

With public emotions running high following tensions between India and Pakistan, police are taking no
chances, and are ensuring the bakery is protected.

Published: 28th February 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karachi Bakery in Indiranagar was attacked by miscreants recently I Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, an unidentified man made a threat call to the manager of Karachi Bakery in Indiranagar, demanding that the board with the name ‘Karachi’ be taken down within 24 hours, failing which he would send his men to demolish the premises.

Indiranagar police registered an FIR on Wednesday and are gathering details of the accused. A senior police officer said that at 1 pm, the manager, Sukumar, was driving when he received a call from a man speaking in Hindi, who introduced himself as Vikky Shetty.

He told Sukumar that he wanted to speak to the owner of the bakery. When he refused to share the owners’ details, the caller started abusing and threatening him, and then hung up.  

Sukumar drove straight to Indiranagar police station and filed a complaint. The police verified that it was an internet call. They suspect that he might have called from Mangaluru or Mumbai. “We have taken the help of cyber crime police to track the accused,” the officer said.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the bakery was targeted by a group of men who claimed to belong to a pro-Hindu outfit. Nine accused were arrested after the incident came to light. The incident took place in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The mob started arguing about the bakery bearing the name ‘Karachi’.

With public emotions running high following tensions between India and Pakistan, police are taking no
chances, and are ensuring the bakery is protected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karachi Bakery Indiranagar police Pulwama terror attack pro-Hindu outfit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp