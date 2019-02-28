Bengaluru: Man warns Karachi Bakery management to take down board, cops file FIR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, an unidentified man made a threat call to the manager of Karachi Bakery in Indiranagar, demanding that the board with the name ‘Karachi’ be taken down within 24 hours, failing which he would send his men to demolish the premises.

Indiranagar police registered an FIR on Wednesday and are gathering details of the accused. A senior police officer said that at 1 pm, the manager, Sukumar, was driving when he received a call from a man speaking in Hindi, who introduced himself as Vikky Shetty.

He told Sukumar that he wanted to speak to the owner of the bakery. When he refused to share the owners’ details, the caller started abusing and threatening him, and then hung up.

Sukumar drove straight to Indiranagar police station and filed a complaint. The police verified that it was an internet call. They suspect that he might have called from Mangaluru or Mumbai. “We have taken the help of cyber crime police to track the accused,” the officer said.

It may be recalled that a week ago, the bakery was targeted by a group of men who claimed to belong to a pro-Hindu outfit. Nine accused were arrested after the incident came to light. The incident took place in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The mob started arguing about the bakery bearing the name ‘Karachi’.

With public emotions running high following tensions between India and Pakistan, police are taking no

chances, and are ensuring the bakery is protected.