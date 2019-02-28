Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants snatch phone from couple riding to Ooty

Anupriya, a doctor, was riding a Scooty with her husband Vikram Nigam, a software engineer.

BENGALURU: A couple’s craze to ride to Ooty on a Scooty turned into a nightmare when they were trying to check the route on Google Maps, near Gopalan Mall, on February 25. Bike-borne miscreants spotted the couple and snatched the phone.

Her husband gave chase on the Scooty, but they sped away. Police have launched a manhunt for the duo. Dr Anupriya Sharma, a resident of Ejipura, filed a complaint with Chamarajpet police, stating that two men on a bike snatched her Oppo Pro 9 phone.

Anupriya, a doctor, was riding a Scooty with her husband Vikram Nigam, a software engineer. On February 25, at 3 am, they left home, depending on Google Maps to guide them.  “It was 4 am, we rode till Gopalan Mall near Sirsi Circle, stopped the scooter and tried turning on the map. Two men on a black Bajaj Pulsar came close and snatched the phone from Anupriya’s hand,” Nigam said.

“We immediately called the police control room. Police reached the spot and asked us to file a complaint.” An officer said, “We have taken up a case of robbery and are analysing CCTV camera footage.”

