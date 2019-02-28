No fruitful measure to prevent brittle bone disease

Dr Nataraj H M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Brittle bone disease, a commonly known term for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, is caused by defective genes leading to weak bones that can fracture easily, without any injury or fall.

How is brittle bone disease diagnosed?

Children, who suffer fractures and broken bones regularly, are suspected to have the disease. A few diagnostic tests such as X-ray of the bones, blood tests, ultrasound scan (used to diagnose before birth) can help. A skin biopsy (through removal of skin sample) to test DNA is a conclusive test.

How is brittle bone disease treated?

There is no known cure for brittle bone disease, however, symptomatic treatment and a healthy lifestyle can help manage the disease. Medicines to increase bone strength and density along with calcium and vitamin D rich diets and use of vitamin supplements are required to improve bone strength. Low impact exercises such as swimming and light weight gym exercises can strengthen muscles and improve mobility. Avoiding osteoporosis inducing agents like tobacco, excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption can prevent worsening of the condition.

Inculcation of techniques to prevent falls and injuries are crucial. Wheelchairs, splints, crutches, braces can be used to provide physical support and promote mobility in certain patients. Surgically-inserted metal rods inside bones are useful in preventing fractures and improve bone strength. Deformed bones can also be corrected using reconstructive surgery.

How can brittle bone disease be prevented?

Currently, no fruitful measures are available to prevent brittle bone disease. If there is a family history of the condition, then genetic counseling will help assess any risk before planning for a child. It can be diagnosed during pregnancy with ultrasonography studies.

What is the prognosis (outcome) of brittle bone disease?

The prognosis depends on the type of brittle bone disease and the severity of the symptoms. Most patients with mild forms of brittle bone disease can more or less, lead a normal life. There are chances of reduced life expectancy for a person with the severe forms of the disease, may have serious bone deformities and suffer many fractures throughout their life. Individuals with moderate forms of the disease may have a near normal life expectancy, but often require physical aids to walk and to lead a normal life. With proper treatment and healthy lifestyle, people with brittle bone disease can lead a normal lifestyle during childhood and an active adult productive life.

Symptoms

Patients sometimes are diagnosed to have a family history of brittle bone disease, but in most cases, they suffer due to new mutations. A baby may be born with or may have developed the disease in its mother’s womb. In some cases, the symptoms develop much later. Patients may develop brittle bone disease with suffering fractures or minor injuries. In severe cases, prenatal ultrasonography screening during the second trimester of pregnancy may show bowing of long bones, fractures, and limb shortening. However, it cannot be diagnosed with certainty before birth. Hearing loss is a variable feature of osteogenesis imperfecta. In its severest form, brittle bone disease can even lead to heart failure, spinal cord abnormality and multiple physical deformities.

Incidence

Brittle bone disease is extremely rare, with an incidence of less than 0.01% in India. This indicates that around one lakh new cases of brittle bone disease are diagnosed in India. Both men and women across all races are victims of this disease

Causes and risk factors

Genetic factors play a major role in the development of brittle bone disease. It is mainly caused by defective genes that are supposed to make collagen, a protein that forms to strengthen the bones. Those with a family history of this condition are at a greater risk. It is important to note here that having a risk factor does not necessarily mean that one will get this condition. Having a risk factor does increase one’s chance of getting a condition compared to an individual without the risk factors. On the other hand, not having a risk factor does not mean that an individual will not get the condition

– Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sakra World Hospital