Now, check your hearing with WHO’s new app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Hearing Day, World Health Organisation (WHO) will be releasing a free app that allows people to check their hearing, without having to take an appointment with a specialist. The ‘Hear WHO’ app will raise awareness on the importance of hearing and practicing safe listening.

“Early detection of hearing loss is crucial for effective rehabilitation,” said a release from WHO. The app will be demonstrated by Nayak’s Hearing Care Clinic today. According to MSJ Nayak, director of the clinic, the app is based on validated digits-in-noise technology. This app gives the public access to a hearing screener and monitor it over time. The app displays the users’ results, and keeps a personalised track record of their hearing status over time.

According to WHO, up to 1.1 billion young people (between the ages of 12–35 years) are at risk of experiencing hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings.

The app, which is currently available only in English, will be made available in other languages by late 2019. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.