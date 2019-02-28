Home Cities Bengaluru

Palace land row holding up road works

According to a UDD source, the project file is still at the government level, and has not progressed.

Chock-a-block traffic like this is the norm on Jayamahal Road | Pushkar V

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters heading towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via Jayamahal Road and Ballari Road may have to wait for many years for an easy ride, as the proposed road widening project is still in a state of flux, and hinges on the outcome of a two decade-long legal battle.

Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Urban Development Department (UDD) revealed that the government lost interest in the project due to confusion in land acquisition of the Bangalore Palace Grounds property, which belonged to the erstwhile royal family.  The BBMP was keen on widening a 4.26km road stretch — from Cantonment to Jayamahal, up to BDA Junction on Ballari Road, passing via Mehkri Circle — to a 150-ft carriageway, for which it required 15 acres 39 guntas from nine property owners, all from the Wadiyar family.

While the BBMP had to approach the apex court, where a land dispute between the royal family and the government was already being heard, it was asked to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to acquire land for the project. However, the project could not start as per plan even after the erstwhile royal family agreed for the TDR. According to a UDD source, the project file is still at the government level, and has not progressed.

The source told TNIE, “The project is pending as the files were sent to the government about 10 months ago, but there was no reply. We believe that the project is delayed as Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) wanted to get an indemnity bond from the royal family members, while issuing TDR. Property owners who had agreed to give up their land for TDR, later refused as BBMP demanded indemnity bonds on issuing TDRs. The total value of TDR is around Rs 170 crore, how will they pay back if the court’s decision goes in favour of the government? When the court asked us to issue TDR to them, we should have done it. Besides, the government is now not so interested in this project. Eventually, commuters
along this busy road will have to suffer.”

According to estimates, 15 acres 39 guntas translate to 64,656 square metres or 6,95,951 sqft. A TDR of 1.5 times the land lost — 10,43,926 sqft — can be used by the family for construction elsewhere, or traded at the market price.

Dispute Background
The dispute started in 1995 after the state govt enacted the ‘Palace Grounds Land Acquisition Act’, in which it stepped up to acquire land from the erstwhile royal family. The cost was fixed at `5.75 per sqft. The royal family moved court and the Supreme Court is yet to pronounce its verdict.

Indemnity Bond
Indemnity Bond or a safety bond is referred to as an undertaking through a contract, which is an assurance to be liable for the losses, in case of breach of contract. When a party which is liable to perform the contract obligations refuses to oblige, it becomes liable to meet the cost of damage to the opposite party.

