Parents hunt for camps as vacation approaches

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With summer vacations fast approaching, parents across the city are on the hunt for summer camps or other activities to keep their children busy. With the promise of a harsh summer this year, based on current temperatures, swimming camps seem to be the most preferred choice among

parents and children.

“Usually, vacations will begin in the last week or March or from April and after a few days kids get bored and start complaining about having to stay at home. We are looking to send my son for a summer camp around the city as his friends are likely to do the same,” said Rohini Singh, a resident of

Indiranagar who has a 10-year- old son.

Summer camps are fast changing in nature and sports camps are not the only options anymore. Summer courses that groom children in etiquette or teach them body language and computer skills are also quite popular. Parents are also looking at options which involve camping, trips to nearby vacation destinations or even foreign holidays for the children.

Some camp organisers are even offering five-day or 10-day holidays to destinations like Masai Mara in Kenya, Kodagu and even Maldives. “It would be a great option as my daughter has always been interested in diving and has attended several classes for the same. She was planning on visiting either the Andaman islands or Maldives for diving courses and if it is part of a camp activity, she would love to go with her friends,” said Hema L, a mother of a 14-year-old.

For those who want their children to stay within the city however,swimming camps seem to be the most coveted choice.“Temperatures are already soaring and we believe that everyone must know how to swim. The vacations would be a great time for my son to start swimming classes and pick up the skill at leisure. We are looking for swimming camps around the city for the same,” said Rohit Tiwari, a resident of Jayanagar, who is father of a 10-year-old.