SC, ST govt officers to be reinstated

The officers will continue to draw pay from the date on which they were reverted, in that cadre in the same scale of pay which they were drawing before reversion to lower cadre.

Published: 28th February 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After getting the cabinet nod, the state government on Wednesday issued an order for implementation of ‘Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (to the posts in civil services of the state) Act, 2017, with immediate effect.
The government officers from SC, ST categories who were posted to lower cadre after the government order on May 6, 2017, will now be reinstated.

“If vacant posts are not available in those cadres, supernumerary posts shall be created to accommodate them,” the order said. “It is also ordered that the officers/officials working in those cadres belonging to any category, shall not be reverted.”

The officers will continue to draw pay from the date on which they were reverted, in that cadre in the same scale of pay which they were drawing before reversion to lower cadre.

