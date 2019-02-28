Transformers continue to worry pedestrians,BESCOM asks for time

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pedestrians find themselves having to navigate transformers that block most, if not the entire, width of the footpath in the city. Despite BESCOM’s (Bangalore Electricity supply company Limited) drive to remove transformers, citizens spot several on the streets.

“In Kumara park area, we have two such transformers. The one on Serpentine Road blocks most of the footpath. It is scary as there are vehicles coming in from three directions, and we have no choice but to use the roads,” said Chitra Venkatesh, a resident of Sheshadripuram.

“We are scared to use the little space left on the footpath, for we fear coming in contact with a wire and getting electrocuted. We have complained several times to local authorities but the situation remains the same,” she rued.

Indira Viswanathan, resident of HAL 2nd Stage, has similar complaints. “Near Indiranagar Club, there is a massive transformer on the footpath. They changed the transformer two months ago, and the damage done to the footpath in the process has not even been corrected. There is no space to walk whatsover,” Indira said, further adding, “As the transformer is not inside a cage, we are scared to walk close to it. Moreover, the rubble has become an invitation for people to dump garbage in the adjacent drain.”

In parts of South Bengaluru, Suresh Prakash said there is no footpath available for pedestrians. If there are any, transformers or even electric poles block the walker’s path. “What is the use of spending crores to build a footpath using taxpayer’s money, when we are not even allowed to use it? This is the case in Outer Ring Road, near JP Nagar,” Prakash said. The situation is worse where he lives, in Bilekahalli.

“There is no space to walk amid the heavy traffic and transformers. We even see cables hanging from the transformer sometimes,” Prakash added.

The fears of these citizens are not unfounded. In 2013, a person walking on Church Street lost his balance while trying to cross a puddle, caught hold of the fence of the transformer and died due to electrocution. Soon after, the High Court directed BESCOM to relocate all transformers from footpaths. Commenting on the progress of the same, BN Nagarajaiah, CGM, Projects division of BESCOM, said, “116 are currently identified to be shifted, of which 27 are completed. 3,919 transformers have been identified to be redesigned. Of this, 2,224 have been completed and the remaining 1,695 are in the process of being redesigned.”

Redesigning refers to making the transformer’s structure occupy lesser space on the footpath and make it safer. The concrete pedestal is underneath, to not eat up the space meant for pedestrians. “The shifting of transformer is taking time as we cannot find alternate government land nearby. It cannot be shifted more than 25 to 30 metres away from the current location, or we will not be able to supply power to houses and establishments nearby. Private land owners do not agree to part with their land, so this process is difficult. If we get the land, we will be able to complete the shifting in two months’ time,” Nagarajaiah added.