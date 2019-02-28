Two government schools on the outskirts get 5 new classrooms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two government schools, on the outskirts of the city in Doddaballapur, will now have five additional classrooms due to the intervention of the Bangalore North Round Table Trust and Ladies Circle as well as ITC Essentra. These classrooms were inaugurated this week.

Previously, the Thippapura Government Higher Primary School and Veerapura Government Higher Primary School had only three classrooms each and this was forcing the administration to combine students of different grades. Now there are three additional classrooms in Thippapura Government higher primary school and three classrooms in Veerapura Government higher primary school.

“The school was combining students of two-three grades into one class due to scarcity of classrooms. The school was not able to accommodate more students as well. By constructing additional classrooms, there will be dedicated rooms for specific grades and more number of students can be accommodated in the near future,” Jeetendra Valecha, Chairman of Bangalore North Round Table Trust, told CE.

The total cost of the project is close to `30 lakh and was completed in five months. “We will also encourage our members, volunteers and corporate partners to dedicate few hours per week to go and teach in these schools,” he said.

Valecha added, “For Bangalore North Round Table Trust, this project in association with ITC Essentra is under the National Mandate of Round Table India: Freedom Through Education” (FTE). FTE is a spectrum of activity where the trust has created school infrastructure for the needy across the country.”