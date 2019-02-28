Home Cities Bengaluru

Two government schools on the outskirts get 5 new classrooms

Now there are three additional classrooms in Thippapura Government higher primary school and three classrooms in Veerapura Government higher primary school.

Published: 28th February 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

There will be dedicated rooms for specific grades

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two government schools, on the outskirts of the city in Doddaballapur, will now have five additional classrooms due to the intervention of the Bangalore North Round Table Trust and Ladies Circle as well as ITC Essentra. These classrooms were inaugurated this week.

Previously, the Thippapura Government Higher Primary School and Veerapura Government Higher Primary School had only three classrooms each and this was forcing the administration to combine students of different grades. Now there are three additional classrooms in Thippapura Government higher primary school and three classrooms in Veerapura Government higher primary school.

“The school was combining students of two-three grades into one class due to scarcity of classrooms. The school was not able to accommodate more students as well. By constructing additional classrooms, there will be dedicated rooms for specific grades and more number of students can be accommodated in the near future,” Jeetendra Valecha, Chairman of Bangalore North Round Table Trust, told CE.

The total cost of the project is close to `30 lakh and was completed in five months. “We will also encourage our members, volunteers and corporate partners to dedicate few hours per week to go and teach in these schools,” he said.  

Valecha added, “For Bangalore North Round Table Trust, this project in association with ITC Essentra is under the National Mandate of Round Table India: Freedom Through Education” (FTE). FTE is a spectrum of activity where the trust has created school infrastructure for the needy across the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp