Ward tracker tool developed by citizens

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from pressuring the government to implement ward committee meetings, the NGO ‘Citizens for Bengaluru’ (CfB) is working to increase public participation by developing an online tracker. Currently live on their website, the tool displays information gathered by volunteer data.

“We have mapped all wards on it with boundaries data provided by BBMP. One can select a particular ward and see if meetings were held or not, each month, since December 2018. If one hovers the mouse over the ward, the corporator’s name, assistant engineer’s name and number are given,” explained Vinay Kumar, one of the CfB volunteers who designed this tool using Tableau software along with Mala Sugantha and Kevin Alex.

The current data is sourced by volunteers who have attended meetings. Thus, the officer’s information for several wards is missing currently. “We are working on making this tool open source. In two weeks, any citizen who attends the meetings will easily be able to add if their wards have had the committee meetings and include names and numbers of the concerned officials. The visual representation on a whole has an impact when we see where the meetings are being held and where they are not,” Kumar added.

The current data is collected by zonal volunteers which makes the process difficult as all areas cannot be reached. The automation will make it smoother. “With citizen-driven data available online, it would increase the interest in public participation and democracy. Right now, there are several people who don’t know what ward they belong to even. When they see this map, they can look at the status of their own wards and compare with neighbouring wards, if they are having more regular meetings, etc,” said Srinivas Alavili, member of CfB.

The updated tool will allow citizens to put up photos of the meetings held as well. Any conflict in information can immediately be corrected after checking with ward officials. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike also puts up minutes of the meeting on their website, for the ward committee meetings held. “Ideally, the government should be running such an open data tool for the citizens to access. We will be glad to hand it over to them if they take up the initiative. The idea is to get more people to participate in ward committee meetings,” Kumar added.