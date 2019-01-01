Home Cities Bengaluru

Another parked concrete mixer kills biker on NH

Police said that the incident occurred around 10.30pm when Sandeep was going to Hebbal to meet his relatives for a family function.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another accident involving stationary concrete mixer on Airport Road, a 31-year-old biker was killed on the spot after he crashed his speeding bike into a parked concrete mixer on Jakkuru flyover near Byatarayanapura on Sunday night. The deceased Sandeep N H was a native of Hassan and worked as a mason. The driver of the concrete mixer truck is still at large, and his negligence has been blamed for the mishap. Just a week ago, two friends were killed when their speeding car crashed into a parked concrete mixer truck near the airport.

Police said that the incident occurred around 10.30pm when Sandeep was going to Hebbal to meet his relatives for a family function. He was living in Yelahanka Old Town. He did not notice the truck which had broken down as no warning signs were placed.  Sandeep sustained multiple injuries even though he was wearing a helmet. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Traffic was thrown out off gear on the busy flyover for a while and the truck was repaired on Monday and moved to clear the way.

Hebbal police had brought a crane to lift the truck, but their efforts went in vain due to the heavy weight of the truck. Girish, a relative of Sandeep, said that he had come to the city four years ago from Hassan and had joined a company. He was the breadwinner for his family, he added.

Last Sunday, two friends—Rakesh Kumar Senthil (29)  and Nitish Kumar Mishra (29) — were also involved in a similar accident. The duo hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were residing at Jaladarshini Layout on BEL Road and were returning to Bengaluru from a weekend trip to Nandi Hills.

Sumo hits lorry in a bid to save dog, 2 die

Bengaluru: Two people, including the driver, were killed and three women passengers injured after their speeding Tata Sumo crossed a road median and collided into a lorry, at Nelamanagala, on a busy highway on Monday. According to reports, a dog was crossing the road and in a bid to save it, the driver swerved, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into the median. The deceased have been identified as Dharma (27) and Narasimha Murthy (42) who hailed from Tipaturu in Tumakuru. The injured are Pushpa (35) her daughter Kushi(5) and Puttamma (50), all residents of Bagalagunte. Traffic was hit after the accident.

