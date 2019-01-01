Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP schools, colleges to get RO water dispensers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon install reverse osmosis (RO) purified water dispensers in all its schools and colleges in a bid to put an end to packaged water bottles. With this, as many as 170 schools and colleges in the city will get purified water from the next academic year. This decision was taken at a recent BBMP Council meeting.

According to the Palike, all the schools within BBMP limits had been using the water which was billed through the purifiers that are supplied by agencies in the city. “We have already started the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to install RO dispensers in 170 schools and colleges and will finalise the specifications in a month. The students, however, can use the facility by next academic year,” a BBMP official said.

“The project will cost `5 crore. It has already been approved,” M R Venkatesh, Engineer-in-Chief, BBMP, told TNIE.BBMP had recently issued notice to all its zonal offices to install RO dispensers and prevent using bottled drinking water in all public programmes.

