Candlelight march marks Bhima-Koregaon anniversary at Bangalore University

Around 100 Dalit women marched with the students to Tamte (a South Indian drum) beats.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre of Bangalore University (BU) came alive with multi-coloured Buddhist flags as they celebrated the 201th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle on Monday. The foundation stone for Buddha Meditation Centre was also laid on the occasion. Students held a candlelight march from the BU head office to the Ambedkar statue in front of the research centre.

Around 100 Dalit women marched with the students to Tamte (a South Indian drum) beats.Satish Jarkiholi, Minister of Environment and Forests, spoke about the significance of Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which gave confidence and a fighting spirit to the Dalit community. Bhima-Koregaon is a battle where 500 Mahar soldiers fought and won against 25,000 Peshwa soldiers.

Prof KR Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “Our university had constructed the Koregaon Pillar last year to commemorate the 200th year of the battle.”Prof BK Ravi, Registrar, BU, said that BR Ambedkar used to visit Bhima-Koregaon every year, and that he even conducted a big conference to continue the legacy of Dalit militancy when he formed the Samata Sainik Dal, on the same lines. They took up arms to fight for dignity, he added.  

Among other faculty members, Dr N Sanjeeva Raja, Director, Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre, and postgraduate diploma students of Ambedkar studies and those pursuing certificate course in Dalit movement were present. The battle of Bhima-Koregaon happened on January 1, 1818.

