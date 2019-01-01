Home Cities Bengaluru

Dalit forum seeks action against PSI, ASI who assaulted father-son duo

The protesters alleged that PSI Murali had assaulted a father-son duo in August.

BENGALURU: Members of Dr BR Ambedkar Dalit Sangharsha Samiti staged a protest in front of the  Police Commissioner’s office on Monday demanding dismissal of a police sub-inspector (PSI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Banasawadi police station.

The protesters alleged that PSI Murali had assaulted a father-son duo in August. They alleged that the cop assaulted the father as he was standing in front of him with his hand inside his pocket. The Samiti had filed a complaint against him with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission.

The PSI was allegedly nursing grudge against the members since then and on December 25 he allegedly threatened Madiyarasan, an office-bearer, at gunpoint. Besides, the PSI allegedly booked a case against him using ASI Mahadevaiah.

The agitators submitted a petition to Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar seeking action against both the policemen. They were assured an impartial probe into the matter.

