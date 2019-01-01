Gang held for robbing retd woman cop to repay loan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chandra Layout police have arrested three people, including a woman, who had allegedly robbed a 76-year-old retired woman police inspector last month. The accused woman, who had borrowed money but was unable to repay them, had committed the offence with the help of her nephew and his associate, police said.

The accused are Haseena (38), a resident of Indira Layout near BCC Layout, her nephew Mehaboob (36) of Bapujinagar and Imran Khan (30) of Padarayanapura. They have been accused of robbing Shantha, a resident of Attiguppe in Chandra Layout police station limits, on November 15.

Around 3.30 pm on November 15, two men — who gained entry into the retired woman police inspector’s house on the pretext of repairing calling bell and fan — gagged her and robbed her of gold valuables worth `4 lakh.A team led by Police Inspector Kallappa S Kharat launched a probe and tried to gather details about the suspects. Initially, there was no clue at all.

“The accused had told the victim that they were sent by electrician Basavaraju, whom she knew. Thus, Basavaraju was also questioned ... but he made a statement that he had not sent anyone to the victim’s house. Later, efforts were made to trace the accused by analysing call details ... but it was not fruitful. Simultaneously, footage recorded by various cameras on the road where the house is located was analysed.

In the footage, we found a woman walking suspiciously in front of the house minutes before the incident. A few women who run businesses in the locality identified the woman and told that she was Haseena and she runs a paan shop in the same area.

“When she was interrogated, she admitted that she had orchestrated the robbery. She said that her business had run into losses and had borrowed money from several people but was unable to repay them.

Meanwhile, she knew the victim was wearing gold jewels all the time as she used to speak to her once in a while whenever she passed near her house,” the officer added.The police recovered the stolen gold ornaments worth `3.80 lakh from the accused.