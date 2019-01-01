Harassed woman ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over alleged dowry harassment, a 25-year-old newly married woman committed suicide at her house in Uttarahalli on Sunday. The deceased, Rajitha, who had been married for just a year, was upset as she was being continuously harassed for dowry by her husband and father-in-law.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Sunday evening when Rajitha was alone at home. She hung herself in a locked room. Her husband, Yallappa, and his father, Venkatesh, have been arrested by the Subramanyapura police and are in judicial custody.

Ranjitha, a homemaker, hailed from Gadag, and was staying in Munivenkatappa Layout in a rented flat with her husband. Venkatesh was allegedly torturing her to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents. “Two weeks ago, she had gone to her native and refused to come back to the city. However, her father convinced to stay with her husband. She left a suicide note alleging that her husband and father-in-law were responsible for her death,” the police said.

Yallappa had taken Rs 65,000 cash and gold worth Rs 1 lakh during the marriage.If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.