Man stabs brother-in-law to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law at Nelamangala on Sunday night. The victim Ganesh was a resident of Weavers Colony. Police have arrested Anand (29).According to the police, Anand is addicted to alcohol and used to go to his brother-in-law’s house and create a ruckus. Fed up with his behaviour, Ganesh filed a case before the police seeking action against Anand. Enraged over this, Anand decided to kill Ganesh.

A senior police officer said Ganesh had married Anand’s elder sister Jayalakshmi 10 years ago. Anand used to come to the couple’s house and demand money. He had also tried to assault his sister.Ganesh had warned Anand not to come to his house as the neighbours had also complained about his behaviour. On Friday, Ganesh filed a case against Anand with the Nelamangala police. Anand was called to the station and warned to stop creating nuisance and let off. Furious over this, Anand came to Ganesh’s house on Sunday night when the latter was asleep after dinner.

He attacked him with a knife repeatedly and fled the scene. The neighbours rushed Ganesh to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.A special police team nabbed Anand on the highway when he was trying to board a truck to flee to his relatives’ house in Tumakuru.Jayalakshmi told the police that Anand was not going to work and also used to steal money from their parents’ house. So, he was forced to leave the house.