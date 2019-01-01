Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro to resume ops on closed stretch by afternoon

There is  more bad news for Namma Metro commuters.

Published: 01st January 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Metro staffers carrying out repair works near the Trinity Metro Station along the Purple Line on Monday | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is  more bad news for Namma Metro commuters.The Purplie Line stretch between Indiranagar and MG Road Metro Stations will be operational only from Tuesday afternoon. The stretch was closed to facilitate repairs on pier 155 near the Trinity Station.The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had on Sunday announced that the  stretch would open on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, DyCM G Parameshwara inspected the ongoing repair works.Ajay Seth, BMRCL Managing Director, who accompanied the minister, explained that the bearing areas were the most important parts of the structure and that the entire superstructure had to be lifted to inspect the affected area.

In a statement, BMRCL said, “After inspection, all the concrete areas requiring attention were identified. Bearing locations and jacking locations were strengthened with steel plates as a permanent solution. Other concrete areas were grouted.”

Regular train service will be restored in all probability by the afternoon of January 1, 2019, the statement said, adding that Parameshwara has also instructed BMRCL to carry out a complete quality audit of the entire Phase 1 as a precaution.

