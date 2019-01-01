Metro to resume ops on closed stretch by afternoon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is more bad news for Namma Metro commuters.The Purplie Line stretch between Indiranagar and MG Road Metro Stations will be operational only from Tuesday afternoon. The stretch was closed to facilitate repairs on pier 155 near the Trinity Station.The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had on Sunday announced that the stretch would open on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, DyCM G Parameshwara inspected the ongoing repair works.Ajay Seth, BMRCL Managing Director, who accompanied the minister, explained that the bearing areas were the most important parts of the structure and that the entire superstructure had to be lifted to inspect the affected area.

In a statement, BMRCL said, “After inspection, all the concrete areas requiring attention were identified. Bearing locations and jacking locations were strengthened with steel plates as a permanent solution. Other concrete areas were grouted.”

Regular train service will be restored in all probability by the afternoon of January 1, 2019, the statement said, adding that Parameshwara has also instructed BMRCL to carry out a complete quality audit of the entire Phase 1 as a precaution.