Panic button now must for new vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All newly registered passenger vehicles across the state will compulsorily have to be fitted with a location tracking device as well as a panic button from Tuesday.In a statement on Monday, the Transport Department said as per the directives from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, all passenger,public as well as commercial vehicles should have AIS140 (standard) certified tracking systems with an emergency button to be able to register with the RTO.

“This is mandatory while obtaining vehicle registration from any RTO across the country. A vehicle tracking portal will enable all states to check compliance and then issue a registration or fitness certificate,” the statement said.For older vehicles, these devices will have to be fit before the vehicles are issued a fitness certificate, a yearly process.