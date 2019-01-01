Revellers ring in NY safely in CBD, thank city police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of revellers descended on the city’s Central Business District to usher in 2019 in style, and thanks to the Bengaluru City Police, out in full force, party-goers said they had a great time, without any worries about security.

Along MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, Church Street and the surrounding areas, crowds gathered as midnight approached, and the mood was boisterous. “There is more than adequate security and the locality is quite safe. I came here with my girlfriend and we loved the crowd and the energy,” said Pandu, who is visiting the city from Tamil Nadu.

According to Rajesh, a resident of Electronics City, the crowds at Brigade Road were thinner this time, compared to previous years. “I have been coming here for four years. This time, we came in a group of three and loved the place. We are definitely heading to Brigade Road next year too.”

Traditionally viewed as the city’s most favoured party spot, MG Road saw its fair share of pub-hoppers, as the night progressed. “It’s an amazing experience to be part of such an energetic and enthusiastic crowd. We must thank the cops for ensuring the safety of everyone visiting here. Without a doubt, I would like to celebrate here next year too,” said Prathima N, a resident of Benson Town.

The absence of Metro services between MG Road and Indiranagar also affected the plans of several people who had to find alternative means to reach the spot. The usually busy MG Road, which fills up by the time the clock strikes midnight, was not as packed as in the previous years. “We visited a few places on MG Road and then tried to get a cab back home, but the prices were too high. With the Metro not available, it got tough to get back home,” said Abhay K, a resident of Basavanagudi who had come to the spot with six friends.

As the night progressed, roads across the CBD jammed up as traffic increased. Trinity Circle and the surrounding areas saw long lines of cars trying to exit the area.