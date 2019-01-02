Two from Bengaluru drown in Kapila river

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Plans of three friends to celebrate the New Year at Nanjangud turned tragic on Tuesday after two of them drowned in the Kapila river. The deceased are software engineers Snehasheesh Chakravarthi (25) and Rajiv Ranjan Tiwari (26). They were working at Sigma Electronics in Bengaluru. While Chakravarthi was a native of West Bengal, Tiwari hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

According to Nanjangud town police, the duo had come to their colleague Vinod’s house at Chamalapuradahundi on Monday evening to welcome the New Year. The trio wanted to visit Srikanteshwara Swamy temple on Tuesday morning and decided to take bath in the river.

The three stepped into the river at about 9.50 am. One among them could not withstand the strong current of the water and was washed away. The two others tried to rescue him. However, they too could not withstand the force of the water. Vinod, who somehow managed to raise an alarm and a person nearby pulled him to safety. However, the two others were not lucky. While the bodies of Tiwari and Chakravarthy was fished out late evening.