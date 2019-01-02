32 tonnes: waste from NY revelry

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kudos to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The municipal corporation has managed to ensure that the New Year celebrations do not affect the daily life and cleanliness of the city. The city which was ‘high’ on celebration with liquors, beverages and eateries on wee hours of January 1 woke up to witness cleaner roads, so clean that it may have been even hard to believe that these roads were dumped with garbage a few hours ago.

The BBMP had deployed around 200 pourakarmikas in Koramangala and Indiranagar and other areas in Central Business District (CBD). Around 32 tonnes of waste was collected in four compactors by 8.30am from the CBD areas and about 50 per cent of it was collected from Koramangala and Indiranagar alone.

Marshals were also appointed by BBMP to patrol and keep a watch on littering, dumping waste and other activities such as breaking bottles on roads and smoking. They fined about 10 people and collected `3,000 for the violations. Health officials from BBMP also visited eateries to create awareness about waste segregation which helped pourakarmikas collect waste in the morning in tippers.

However, the Palike officials have been asked to take strict measures on the pubs, restaurants and other eateries on Brigade Road, MG Road, Church Street and Residency Road for dumping waste on roads despite several circulars being issued by them before the New Year celebrations. The Palike has decided to collect hefty fines from the violators.

Speaking to City Express, D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said, “This was first time experiment we did by deploying marshals during the celebrations and pourakarmikas to ensure the city is clean by business hours in the morning. I visited the places and I have taken pictures of the shops that have dumped garbage despite our warnings. Around 20 to 30 pubs, restaurants and eateries on MG Road, Residency Road, Church Street and Brigade Road, will be issued notices and will be fined with heavy amount for the violations. We will also collect undertaking from them as part of confession for their acts.”

However, BBMP wants to thank ragpickers who helped BBMP in reducing their load by collecting plastic bottles and liquor bottles on early morning of January 1. According to Palike, ragpickers helped them in segregating the waste and collected at least 40 per cent of dry waste.

Speaking to CE, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP, said, “We must thank pourakarmikas and ragpickers who cleared the entire waste in CBD in just a few hours. Ragpickers who had also come to the spot collected all the dry waste such as plastic bottles, liquor bottles and other recyclable items. They made it easy for the pourakarmikas. We also used three mechanical sweepers.”