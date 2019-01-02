5 pink babies get Rs 5L; scheme on till March 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-four Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) maternity hospitals in Tavarakere, Ganganagar, Nandini Layout, Rajajinagar and Thimmaiah Road saw birth of five baby girls on New Year day on Tuesday. According to the BBMP’s Pink Baby scheme, baby girl born in any of the 24 maternity hospitals of BBMP via natural birth will get Rs 5 lakh for her education.Rs 1.2 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

Dr Nirmala Buggi, Clinical Health Officer (Clinical Health), BBMP, said, “We have extended the scheme to March 31 since only five were born on Tuesday. So the first baby girl born in each of our 24 maternity homes till March 31 will be get Rs 5 lakh in the form of a fixed deposit.”

The first baby girl was born in Taverekere Maternity Home at 12.59 am to 20-year-old Laxmi Buda. Laxmi and her husband Akash Buda are natives of Nepal, and couldn’t be happier about their baby and her education fund as Akash couldn’t pursue his higher education because of inaccessibility and is determined to get his daughter to finish her studies.

Akash told The New Indian Express, “We’re from Nepal and I work as a security guard in an apartment complex here in BTM Layout. I could study only till Class VIII because one had to travel far to study further and my parents couldn’t afford it. I am determined to get my daughter finish her studies and not have the same life I did.”

Uday Kumar, 35, and Asha, 25, had their baby born at Ganganagar Maternity Home at 1.12 am.

Uday told TNIE, “This is our second daughter and we are thankful for the fund being provided for her education. As a car driver, I have limited means, so this money will be of great help.”

Noor Fathima, 28, delivered her daughter at Thimmaiah Road Maternity Home at 8.22 am. This is her fourth child. Her husband Syed Waseem said, “My third daughter who is two years two months old will be sent to school this year. I am happy my youngest one has help when it is her time to go to school.”