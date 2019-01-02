Home Cities Bengaluru

5 pink babies get Rs 5L; scheme on till March 31

The first baby girl was born in Taverekere Maternity Home at 12.59 am to 20-year-old Laxmi Buda.

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mother Laxmi Buda delivered the baby at 12.59 am on Tuesday at Taverekere Maternity Hospital | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-four Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) maternity hospitals in Tavarakere, Ganganagar, Nandini Layout, Rajajinagar and Thimmaiah Road saw birth of five baby girls on New Year day on Tuesday. According to the BBMP’s Pink Baby scheme, baby girl born in any of the 24 maternity hospitals of BBMP via natural birth will get Rs  5 lakh for her education.Rs 1.2 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

Dr Nirmala Buggi, Clinical Health Officer (Clinical Health), BBMP, said, “We have extended the scheme to March 31 since only five were born on Tuesday. So the first baby girl born in each of our 24 maternity homes till March 31 will be get Rs 5 lakh in the form of a fixed deposit.”

The first baby girl was born in Taverekere Maternity Home at 12.59 am to 20-year-old Laxmi Buda. Laxmi and her husband Akash Buda are natives of Nepal, and couldn’t be happier about their baby and her education fund as Akash couldn’t pursue his higher education because of inaccessibility and is determined to get his daughter to finish her studies.

Akash told The New Indian Express, “We’re from Nepal and I work as a security guard in an apartment complex here in BTM Layout. I could study only till Class VIII because one had to travel far to study further and my parents couldn’t afford it. I am determined to get my daughter finish her studies and not have the same life I did.”

Uday Kumar, 35, and Asha, 25, had their baby born at Ganganagar Maternity Home at 1.12 am.
Uday told TNIE, “This is our second daughter and we are thankful for the fund being provided for her education. As a car driver, I have limited means, so this money will be of great help.”

Noor Fathima, 28, delivered her daughter at Thimmaiah Road Maternity Home at 8.22 am. This is her fourth child. Her husband Syed Waseem said, “My third daughter who is two years two months old will be sent to school this year. I am happy my youngest one has help when it is her time to go to school.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp