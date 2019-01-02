667 booked for drInk and driVE in city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the warning by city traffic police to abstain from drink-driving on New Year’s Eve, as many as 667 revellers were caught driving drunk on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Harisekharan said that bikers and drivers were booked across the city in the special drive. Traffic police were posted at more than 50 places across the city, and the special check was conducted for six hours—from 10 pm on Monday till 4 am on Tuesday. “Among those who were booked, most were two-wheeler riders,” the officer added.