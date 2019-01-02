BBMP initiative becomes a Guinness World Record

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike’s (BBMP) initiative to collect plastic waste all around the city has earned them a spot in Guinness World Records. Plog run was organised in collaboration with various citizens groups such as Go Native, Namma Cycle Foundation and Let’s Be The Change, and saw participation from more than 5,000 enthusiasts from Bengaluru.

The participants collected 33.5 tonnes of plastic waste in just 12 hours. This environment friendly initiative by BBMP broke a previous record of collection of 28 tonnes of plastic. Citizens from all over the city conducted the run in 54 locations and were given plog kits, in which they collected plastic waste.

Joint Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Sarfaraz Khan said, “This is a Swedish concept where people collect plastic waste while they jog. This is a one- of-its-kind event as it was done for the first time ever in our city. While the citizens are motivated, the BBMP officials are also encouraged to conduct more such events. This is a great step towards making a plastic waste free city.”

BENGALURU: Chief mentor of Plog run Ramkrishna Ganesh said, “Plog run is not only about collecting waste, it is about proper disposal of non-disposable waste, mainly plastic. Through such runs, we are trying to educate people over proper disposal of plastic waste into dustbin, so it can be further recycled, rather than left to rot.” BBMP’s Special Commissioner for solid waste management Randeep D also hailed the efforts and said that such events will be organised more frequently now onwards.