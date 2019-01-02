Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP initiative becomes a Guinness World Record

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike’s (BBMP) initiative to collect plastic waste all around the city has earned them a spot in Guinness World Records.

Published: 02nd January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Participants collected 33.5 tonnes of plastic waste in just 12 hours

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike’s (BBMP) initiative to collect plastic waste all around the city has earned them a spot in Guinness World Records. Plog run was organised in collaboration with various citizens groups such as Go Native, Namma Cycle Foundation and Let’s Be The Change, and saw participation from more than 5,000 enthusiasts from Bengaluru.

The participants collected 33.5 tonnes of plastic waste in just 12 hours. This environment friendly initiative by BBMP broke a previous record of collection of 28 tonnes of plastic. Citizens from all over the city conducted the run in 54 locations and were given plog kits, in which they collected plastic waste.

Joint Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Sarfaraz Khan said, “This is a Swedish concept where people collect plastic waste while they jog. This is a one- of-its-kind event as it was done for the first time ever in our city. While the citizens are motivated, the BBMP officials are also encouraged to conduct more such events. This is a great step towards making a plastic waste free city.”

BENGALURU: Chief mentor of Plog run Ramkrishna Ganesh said, “Plog run is not only about collecting waste, it is about proper disposal of non-disposable waste, mainly plastic. Through such runs, we are trying to educate people over proper disposal of plastic waste into dustbin, so it can be further recycled, rather than left to rot.” BBMP’s Special Commissioner for solid waste management Randeep D also hailed the efforts and said that such events will be organised more frequently now onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp