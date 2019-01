By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The steel flyover project which was scrapped in 2017 after a public outcry is in the news again. Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said a loud and clear ‘Beku’.

He said the state will take up the 6.72-km-long flyover connecting Esteem Mall on Ballari Road to Chalukya Circle.

“A few opposed it due to political reasons. But we need it. It sometimes takes 45 minutes to cover the stretch, and people miss their flights,” he said.