Bike-borne men stab 29-year-old after brawl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29 -year-old employee with a food delivery service sustained stab injuries after two drunk men attacked him at Kurubarahalli near Basaveshwaranagar on Monday night.Praveen alleged that the accused stopped him when he came out of his house and wished him Happy New Year. Since he did not respond to them, they got furious and allegedly stabbed him.

However, police said that the incident took place after Praveen came in front of their bike and the cake carried by the accused fell down.“Praveen, a resident of Kamalanagar, along with his pregnant wife came out of the house around 12.30am for a walk. The drunk men who came on bike hit Praveen and he started abusing them. Meanwhile, the cake the accused were carrying to celebrate New Year fell on the road.

Enraged over this, they attacked Praveen twice on his thigh and right hand before fleeing. His wife raised an alarm, and the neighbours rushed him to a private hospital,” said a senior police official.Praveen’s condition is said to be out of danger, and his statement is yet to be recorded.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were known to the family of Praveen,

and they also had a fight with them in the past.“We have got the bike registration number and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” the officer added.