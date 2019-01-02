Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike-borne men stab 29-year-old after brawl

A 29 -year-old employee with a food delivery service sustained stab injuries after two drunk men attacked him at Kurubarahalli near Basaveshwaranagar on Monday night.

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

The fight, after which Praveen was stabbed at Kurubarahalli, was caught on CCTV camera

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29 -year-old employee with a food delivery service sustained stab injuries after two drunk men attacked him at Kurubarahalli near Basaveshwaranagar on Monday night.Praveen alleged that the accused stopped him when he came out of his house and wished him Happy New Year. Since he did not respond to them, they got furious and allegedly stabbed him.

However, police said that the incident took place after Praveen came in front of their bike and the cake carried by the accused fell down.“Praveen, a resident of Kamalanagar, along with his pregnant wife came out of the house around 12.30am for a walk. The drunk men who came on bike hit Praveen and he started abusing them. Meanwhile, the cake the accused were carrying to celebrate New Year fell on the road.

Enraged over this, they attacked Praveen twice on his thigh and right hand before fleeing. His wife raised an alarm, and the neighbours rushed him to a private hospital,” said a senior police official.Praveen’s condition is said to be out of danger, and his statement is yet to be recorded.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were known to the family of Praveen,
and they also had a fight with them in the past.“We have got the bike registration number and efforts are on to arrest the accused,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp