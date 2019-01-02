Check pillars periodically, Govt tells Metro

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the safety scare after a Metro pillar near Trinity Circle developed cracks, the state government has instructed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to conduct periodical checks of Metro pillars. If the maintenance team fails to do so then action should be taken against it, the government told the BMRCL Managing Director in a letter.

The cracks were noticed on the pillar near Trinity Circle on December 12. Following this, BMRCL authorities slowed down the speed of trains at the damaged portion. Later, the stretch from Trinity Circle to Indiranagar was shut down for repairs, and on Tuesday the services resumed.

The total operational Metro network is 42.3 km, which serves 41 stations. In all, there are more than 1,000 pillars with one every 20 to 30 metres.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief secretary (Urban Development) and one of the Board of Directors of BMRCL, said recently he wrote a letter to BMRCL MD Ajay Seth requesting him to ensure more safety measures.

There is a protocol that the BMRCL maintenance team has to follow, which is to conduct regular inspections, he added.He said, “I have instructed the authorities to make it (inspections) on a regular basis without a miss. If they fail to detect damages, if any, and if any lapse is found on the part of the maintenance team, action should be taken against the officials concerned.’’

Jain also said that he has instructed BMRCL to take care of more safety measures at the ongoing construction of Phase-II Metro. “Inspection at the work sites should also be tightened,’’ he added.

Explaining further, he said the BMRCL has sufficient men and machinery to look after maintenance. “These people have to go around Metro pillars, and first inspect with their naked eyes. They have to climb pillars to check minute details. By doing this periodically, even if there is any slight change or cracks, it can be rectified,’’ he added. He said periodically means ideally once in 15 days.

On Monday, Deputy CM G Parameshwara had visited the work site and instructed BMRCL officials to carry out audit of the Phase I Metro network.

Relief for commuters as Metro service between MG Road, Indiranagar resumes

Bengaluru : Here is good news for Metro commuters who will be back to work after their Christmas-New Year holidays. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) authorities restored the train service between MG Road and Indiranagar on Tuesday morning, which was stopped since December 28. With this, the Purple Line will have full service from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road and vice versa. The stretch was closed to facilitate repairs on Metro pier number 155 near Trinity Station. The BMRCL had set December 31 as the deadline to resume services. After the service was stopped, BMRCL was providing free feeder bus services between Indiranagar and MG Road.