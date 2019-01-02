Citizens get back stolen items as New Year gift

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For many people who had lost their valuables, the New Year began on a pleasant note. Bengaluru City Police, on Monday midnight, returned owners recovered valuables which were stolen from different parts of the city. Top police officials visited the residences of the victims and returned gold ornaments, electronic goods and other items, bringing cheer on New Year’s Day.

A tweet by Deputy Commissioner of Police - South read: “There is no greater joy when a victim gets back their stolen property. That too when the police visit your doorsteps to deliver your hard earned property at the stroke of midnight!!! New year 2019 rings in style for them.

Wishing you the best of 2019.(sic)”

This initiative was well received on social media platforms, where police were lauded for their unique effort.