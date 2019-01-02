City author’s novel to make its way to the big screen soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saiswaroopa Iyer’s childhood consisted of tales from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Vedas. The author’s love for mythology has travelled a long way since then, and firmly found place in the novels she started penning in 2015. And now, the screen adaptation rights for her second novel, penned in 2017 – Avishi: Vishpala of Rig Veda Reimagined – has been acquired by a studio and work is in progress to bring Iyer’s story to big screen.

“I can’t reveal the name of the studio due to my contract. We are yet to decide if the story should be converted to a movie or a TV series but the work is on full swing,” says the 34-year-old author.The screen adaptation, she and the screenwriters hope, will be “the Indian product equivalent to Wonder Woman.” The novel explores the forgotten Rig Vedic legend of Vishpala and brings forward a re-imagination of Rig Vedic India. “In the Vedas, Vishpala was a warrior queen with a prosthetic leg. The Rig Veda’s mention of her remains world literature’s first recorded mention of a character with a prosthetic limb. My character Avishi is based on Vishpala and she has an amputated leg too. So what Wonder Woman and my story share in common are two strong female leads. But unlike Wonder Woman, who is a goddess, Avishi is made of flesh and blood,” says Iyer.

Iyer’s first book, Abhaya, and her second, Avishi: Vishpala of Rig Veda Reimagined, were self-published through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing. “While my first book took a year and a half to gain readership and popularity, my second saw 1,000+ downloads in three months,” she says.

Through these books, Iyer aims to focus more on women characters and adventures in mythology. “Most of the mythological fiction books we read in school and college didn’t focus on the sense of adventure in the Ramayana or Mahabharata. And of course, they had fewer strong female characters. That’s what drew me towards Vishpala too,” she says.

While work on finalising the format for the on-screen adaptation remains, Iyer is confident and optimistic of what this move can mean for authors. “Screenwriters are being proactive in looking for new talent and new stories. While the common notion is that the industry works only for those who are part of its dynasty, shifts like this challenge that notion and affirm that the industry is more meritorious,” she says.